Prime 1 Studio Reveals The Batman Deluxe Limited Edition Statue

Prime 1 Studio has revealed their newest DC Comics statue as they bring Jim Lee's illustration of The Batman to life. Coming out of DC Fandome 2020 this depiction of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader is beautifully done and loaded with detail. The statue will standing 34.5" tall and will feature a more stylized version of the character over than an actual screen accurate sculpt of the character. Like most Prime 1 Studio statues, this collectible will have multiple versions offered with a Special Art and Deluxe Special Art. The deluxe will include swappable head sculpts, interchangeable hands, art print, and all placed on top of a Gotham City Gargoyle base. Priced at a whopping $1,499, The Batman Special Art Deluxe statue from Prime 1 Studio is limited to only 999 pieces. Pre-orders for this version as well as other releases can be found right here with them all set to release in June 2022.

"Limited to 999 pieces, and at almost 35 inches tall, Prime 1 Studio's 1:3 Scale Museum Masterline THE BATMAN Special Art Edition Bonus Version Statue is based on Jim Lee's breathtaking DC Fandome illustration from 2020's DC Fandome Event. Prime 1 Studio created this work of art to take advantage of every opportunity to showcase this newest Batman and to shine a spotlight on how awesome this new design aesthetic is."

"This Deluxe Bonus Version comes with more surprises for your displaying pleasure! More than one portrait, the DXS Version will come with three (3) unique, swappable portraits in total. While one is directly inspired by Jim Lee's art, one portrait is an homage to the upcoming film and the other portrait will be a callback to a more comic-based appearance. Moreover, the Bonus Version comes with two (2) swappable Left Hands and three (3) Swappable Right Hands to allow you to extend your storytelling! Fans who purchase one of the limited 999 Deluxe Bonus Version statues from will receive two (2) special additions to their awesome statue: First, a special, pair of hands with a secret Bat Accessory to be revealed at a future date! Second, a Special A4 Size Jim Lee Art Print! Be one of the rare and few fans who are able to acquire these amazing, bonus items!!!"

Specifications:

Three (3) Swappable Portraits

Two (2) Swappable Left Hands

Three (3) Swappable Right Hands

Gotham City Gargoyle-themed base

One (1) Swappable pair of Hands with Secret Bat Accessory [BONUS PART]

One (1) Special Jim Lee Art Print (A4 Size) [BONUS PART]