Real Ghostbusters Kenner Classic Ecto-1 Reissue Heading To Walmarts

Ghostbusters fans will be filing into Walmarts again this summer, as another wave of Real Ghostbusters Kenner Classics will come to the retail juggernaut. Two new ghosts will be available as Bug-Eye, and Fearsome Flush make their return to pegs. If that wasn't enough, Hasbro will also re-release the Ecto-1 that we all had and loved when we were kids. That will cost you $49.99, while the ghosts will run $14.99. You can see full details and pics below and preorder on Walmart's site on Monday.

GHOSTBUSTERS KENNER CLASSICS ECTO-1

"It's a (proton) blast from the past with the GHOSTBUSTERS Kenner Classics Ecto-1 from Hasbro! Inspired by The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, with design and deco influenced by the toys from the 80s, the Kenner Classics Ecto-1 toy features moving wheels, an opening tailgate, a roof-mounted swivel blaster seat, and a deployable ghost claw so kids can imagine bustin' and capturing ghosts with the included ghost figure. The Kenner Classics Ecto-1 is perfect for those wanting to relive the glory days of Saturday morning cartoons and ghostly green juice boxes or those who want to introduce a new generation of fans to the toys. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"It's a (proton) blast from the past with The Real Ghostbusters ghosts from Hasbro's GHOSTBUSTERS Kenner Classics line! Inspired by 80's cartoon, the packaging features design and deco influenced by the toys from the 80s. Kids can imagine eerie encounters with The Real Ghostbusters ghosts toys as it showcases fun action features, including cyclops eye-popping action from Bug-Eye and rolling action to reveal a fearsome ghost inside from Fearsome Flush. Bug-Eye and Fearsome Flush toys from Hasbro's GHOSTBUSTERS Kenner Classics line are perfect for those wanting to relive the glory days of Saturday morning cartoons and ghostly green juice boxes or those who want to introduce a new generation of fans to the toys. Available exclusively at Walmart."