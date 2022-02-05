Red Five Standing By As LEGO Debuts New Star Wars Helmet Kit

Red Five is standing by once again as LEGO has revealed their newest Star Wars replica helmet hit. Coming in at 675 pieces, Luke Skywalker's iconic X-Wing helmet comes to life with nice authentic details right from the Original Trilogy. The helmet comes in at 7.5 inches tall, comes on a display stand, and will be a nice collectible for any Star Wars fan. The Luke Skywalker Red Five X-Wing Helmet from LEGO is priced at $59.99 and is set to release on March 1, 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here and be sure to keep an eye out for other Star Wars Helmet Replicas with Mandalorian and Dark Trooper.

"Feel the power of your creative Force as you build the collectible Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet (75327). This buildable model of Luke's iconic pilot headgear is the first-ever hero helmet or open helmet in the LEGO® Star Wars™ collection. Channel your inner Jedi to recreate authentic details, including a brick-built microphone and interior padding, plus translucent red visor elements. Add the integrated stand with nameplate to complete a striking display piece. The galaxy in your hands It began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now the saga continues in your own home with a collection of premium-quality LEGO Star Wars sets for adults. Explore the range to discover a variety of holiday or birthday gift ideas for a Star Wars fan or passionate LEGO builder."

Awaken your creative Force – Channel Jedi-like focus and mindfulness as you build this highly detailed LEGO® Star Wars™ Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet (75327) model

Made for display – Spark memories of Star Wars™ saga scenes as you replicate authentic details of Luke Skywalker's helmet in LEGO® bricks, and display it on the integrated stand with nameplate

Build your collection – This set is part of a series of collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ build-to-display helmet models, each offering a fun and immersive creative experience

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this premium-quality, 675-piece set as a gift to an adult Star Wars™ fan, passionate LEGO® builder and/or collector of LEGO Star Wars helmets

Brick-built Star Wars™ memorabilia designed to make a big visual impact – This collectible Luke Skywalker helmet replica measures over 7.5 in. (19 cm) high, 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm) deep