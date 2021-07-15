Return to the Beginning with Iron Man Mark I Hot Toys Figure

Tony Stark returns to the place that started it all as Hot Toys fully reveals their Movie Masterpiece Iron Man Mark I figure. Coming at 11.81 inches, the Mark I armor is resurrected with newly painted head sculpts featuring the man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Unlike previous Iron Man figures, this one features die-cast material with real wires and cables showing off the complex detail of this suit. LED capabilities are also incorporated with his arc reactor and forearm, as well as an accurate engine motor to show off this beast in motion. Iron Man Mark I accessories will include 2 flamethrower effects and a diorama base to capture iconic scenes from the film.

This is the Iron Man collective Hot Toys fans have been waiting for, and it really brings the legendary suit right off the screen. The Hot Toys Movie Masterpiece Series Die-Cast Iron Man Mark I figure is priced at $455. He is set to release between April – June 2023, and pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find them located here. Keep an eye out for new Summer Hot Toys Marvel reveals featuring Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Deadpool, and more.

"Iron Man – 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark I Collectible Figure – "My turn." – Tony Stark. The origin of all preceding Iron Man, Mark I, was manually crafted by Tony Stark from limited resources found in the cave, including pieces of scrap metal and machine parts, as part of the plan to escape from the terrorists. Taking fans back to the beginning where it all started, Hot Toys is extremely thrilled today to present a diecast version of your favorite superhero in his very first generation of Iron Man armor!"

"The stunningly detailed 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark I collectible figure is crafted based on the first suit, features a newly painted helmeted head sculpt of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark; highly-accurate Mark I armor parts made in diecast material with real wires and cables attached showcases armor's complexity; multiple layers of steel-like painting in metallic silver and bronze to modify texture and weathering effects; LED light-up functions on Arc Reactor and forearm; highly-accurate engine motor on the back with rotary design simulating a running engine; the iconic weapon Flamethrower and effect accessories to recreate scenes from the movie; and a themed diorama base enhancing the collection experience."

"Furthermore, a SPECIAL EDITION of this Iron Man figure offers an additional raw metal diecast Mark I helmet as the bonus accessory only available in selected markets! Iron Man fanatics surely can't pass up on the opportunity to have this signature figure among your Marvel display!"