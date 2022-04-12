Ride in Style as Good Smile Reissues and Debuts New Figma Horses

We are slowly starting to see more action figure accessories released with playsets, vehicles, and even some accessory packs. Figure add-ons have definitely faded over the years, but they are slowly starting to make a comeback, and I could not be more excited. It is always nice to get more extras for your action figures, whether you want to enhance a scene, give them a companion, or capture iconic moments from that series. Companion pieces are definitely hard to come by, but we are starting to see more like Snake Eyes with Timber, Geralt and Roach, and so much more. One steady companion has been horses allowing your action figures to gallop off into the sunset and in style. We have seen new horse figures released through McFarlane Toys, especially with their The Witcher and The Dark Knight Returns BAF wave, but Good Smile Company is challenging that.

Their popular horse figma is back with a reissue as well as two new figma releases with a total of four to collect. Whether you need to race on into battle or build up your farm, Good Smile Company has you covered with four different colored horses, including Light Chestnut, Chestnut, Dark Bay, and White. Each horse is highly detailed, comes with a saddle, and features a massive set of articulation to capture a variety of poses. The horse measures 7.5" wide and 7" tall, with each horse measured to go with your 1/12 scale 6" figure. These horses are beautifully sculpted and will be fantastic for any collector, with each figma coming in at $52.99 and a February 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and fans can find individual links below along with pictures and additional info. Ride like the Wind Bullseye!

"New Release! –figma Horse ver. 2 (Light Chestnut) – A figma Horse in a new color! Presenting a figma Horse with light chestnut coat! figma Horse makes use of the same figma joints that fans have come to love, allowing for all sorts of dynamic poses! The reins and stirrups are made with soft, flexible material and can be easily adjusted to display figma action figures riding the horse. Enjoy displaying with your own figma action figures! An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses."

New Release! –figma Horse ver. 2 (Dark Bay) – A figma Horse in a new color! Presenting a figma Horse with dark bay coat! figma Horse makes use of the same figma joints that fans have come to love, allowing for all sorts of dynamic poses! The reins and stirrups are made with soft, flexible material and can be easily adjusted to display figma action figures riding the horse. Enjoy displaying with your own figma action figures! An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses."

Re-Issue! – –figma Horse ver. 2 (Chestnut) – The figma-sized horses are back for a rerelease! 2.0 version of figma Horse (Chestnut) featuring new equipment is coming back for a rerelease! figma Horse makes use of the same figma joints that fans have come to love, allowing for all sorts of dynamic poses! You can choose to either display the horse alone, or instead have characters from the figma series ride the horse for all sorts of new posing possibilities! Grab your favorite figma figures and take them for a ride!"

"Re-Issue! – figma Horse ver. 2 (White) – The figma-sized horses are back for a rerelease! 2.0 version of figma Horse (White) featuring new equipment is coming back for a rerelease! figma Horse makes use of the same figma joints that fans have come to love, allowing for all sorts of dynamic poses! You can choose to either display the horse alone, or instead have characters from the figma series ride the horse for all sorts of new posing possibilities! Grab your favorite figma figures and take them for a ride!"