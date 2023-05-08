Save the Day with McFarlane's New DC Comics Super Powers Vehicles McFarlane Toys is giving collectors a blast from the past with their newest wave of DC Comics Super Powers vehicle race into action

It has been quite some time since we have seen new DC Comics Super Powers vehicles from McFarlane Toys. McFarlane opened up the Super Power return with the Batwing as well as Superman's car. It only took four waves to dish out new vehicles for your DC Comics collection as Batman is hitting the streets with the Batmobile, and Wonder Woman is taking to the skies with her invisible jet. Both vehicles are beautifully crafted and will fit a McFarlane Toys DC Comics Super Powers 4" figure inside it. Classic gimmicks return as well, like the invisible jets capture claw or the Batmobiles battering ram. It is not often collectors even get some slick vehicles like this, and even if they are designated for 4" figures, they will be fun to collect. Batman and Wonder Woman fans can find these beauties right here for pre-order with a July 2023 release date.

Hit the Street in Style with Super Powers Batmobile

"The wonders of the Batcave – Batman operates from the large caverns below Wayne Manor. He is constantly developing new technologies, vehicles, and weapons to aid in his never-ending crusade against crime in Gotham City. From the dozens of models of his Batmobile, Batplane, and Batboat to the simple gadgets in his utility belt, Batman is always ahead if the technological curve."

Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love

Compatible vehicles to go alongside the DC Super Powers Line, that fit both new and old figures

Batmobile includes button activation battering ram and fold out jet engine.

Batmobile seats up to two figures. (Figures sold separately)

Vehicle is showcased in DC Super Powers themed closed box packaging

Take Fight with Wonder Woman and Her Invisible Jet

"Wonder Woman™ sometimes employs an Invisible Jet, one that is undetectable by the naked eye and by most radar systems. This remarkable camouflage effect is achieved by the use of individual tiles that appear purple from the inside. Surprisingly, the Amazons can convert any aircraft to make it invisible using this technology."

