SAW Icon Billy The Puppet W/Trike Coming From NECA
SAW is coming back in 2023, and NECA is celebrating by releasing a new version of Billy The Puppet on his trike. The figure will be 12 inches tall, and comes posed on his trusty bike. Batteries are included, so that you can access sounds from the films by pushing a button. It also features updated paint decos. I am a little surprised they went this way first before doing an Ultimate edition, or a Toony Terror, that one seems like a no-brainer. In any case, he costs $119.99 and can be preordered right here. Check out the SAW cuteness down below.
SAW Needs More Figures, Get On It NECA
"Billy is back! In the Saw movies, The Jigsaw Killer abducts the morally wayward in a twisted attempt to teach his victims the value of life. Once captured, his prisoners must face impossible choices in a horrific game of survival as he communicates with them through an eerie puppet. This 12" action figure of Billy the Puppet on Tricycle features new paint deco and closed box packaging. Press a button to hear sounds from the movie! Batteries included."
Product Features
- 12 inches (30.48cm)
- Features new paint deco
- Activate sounds from the movie with the press of a button
- Batteries included
- Closed box packaging
This is great, and to be honest, NECA could do a lot with a SAW license. You never know with these rights issues these days, but an Ultimate version of Jigsaw is a modern horror icon we all need on our shelves, and I know I need a Billy in my Toony Terrors collection ASAP. Bilyy really is looking dapper here, is he not? I cannot tell if this can come off the bike or not, but I do not think he does. That's fine though, this looks awesome and worth every penny as a centerpiece in a horror collection. Billy will ship in early 2023.