SAW Icon Billy The Puppet W/Trike Coming From NECA

Product Features

12 inches (30.48cm)

Features new paint deco

Activate sounds from the movie with the press of a button

Batteries included

Closed box packaging

This is great, and to be honest, NECA could do a lot with a SAW license. You never know with these rights issues these days, but an Ultimate version of Jigsaw is a modern horror icon we all need on our shelves, and I know I need a Billy in my Toony Terrors collection ASAP. Bilyy really is looking dapper here, is he not? I cannot tell if this can come off the bike or not, but I do not think he does. That's fine though, this looks awesome and worth every penny as a centerpiece in a horror collection. Billy will ship in early 2023.