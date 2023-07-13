Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, power rangers, sdcc exclusive, Super7, tmnt

Godzilla, Power Rangers, TMNT…Here Are The Super7 SDCC Exclsuives

Super7 considers SDCC a home game, and they always bring a ton of exclusives to the show. Godzilla, Power Rangers, and more will be there.

Super7 considers SDCC a hometown show, as they should. They have an excellent store about a ten-minute walk from the convention center. So, they always go above and beyond with their exclusives for the show. This year is no different, as they spent a couple of weeks teasing and revealing them. Here, we will put them all in one place so you can make your lists of what you need to get. Super7 usually has some left over from the show that they sell in their online store after the show, so keep that in mind for those of you who will not be there. This year, Godzilla, Power Rangers, and more will be available.

Super7 Is Crushing It With Godzilla Fans

First off is a trio of Peanuts shirts. Gotta love that Apollo one.

Next is a pair of vinyl figures that Super7 is famous for, six-inch versions of Mummy Boy and Gator Boy. One of their early and most rare vinyls is also getting the ReAction treatment as well, as a figure of Wing Kong will be at their booth.

Speaking of ReAction figures, some special edition sets will be available, including a Roger Rabbit set and a really cool D&D set, and for you Run The Jewels fans, Meow The Jewels figures and shirt will also be at the Super7 booth.

Power Rangers fans have two shirts to choose from, an Ultimates black and gold Dragonzord, with a Godzilla joining it that we will see later, and five Ranger ReAction figures in throwback triangle box packaging will be available.

Transformers fans can say goodbye to Megatron with an exclusive Super Cyborg and t-shirt.

TMNT fans can also join the fun with this awesome undercover turtle shirt and ReAction Shredder, based on the old Chef Boyardee mail-away promo. I would put it past them to have actual noodles in there.

The main event is probably their Godzilla-related offerings. An Ultimates version of the big guy based on the art of Art Adams, all bloody, will be available, as well as a shirt. He also gets a cool ReAction figure of him eating a train. Rodan also gets a cool throwback ReAction figure reminding me of old model kits and a shirt. Rounding out the exclusives for Super7 is a yellow Hedorah mask and a pair of glow ReAction figures of King Ghidorah and Hedorah.

