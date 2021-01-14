Where Is The Sideshow Spider-Man and Mary Jane Maquette? Is It Wet?

Erin Fury of collectables manufacturer Sideshow had a sad tale to tell about the due-to-be-released Spider-Man and Mary Jane Maquette, based on the work of J Scott Campbell, in a letter sent to expectant retailers.

In early December, a cargo ship carrying Sideshow product encountered a significant weather event. This event resulted in nearly a third of its cargo containers incurring loss or damage – a historic and newsworthy international event for the shipping industry. We were hopeful to have received an update from the shipping company by now, but the process of unloading and evaluating the containers will take longer than anticipated. As a result, we do not have a confirmed ship date for Spider-Man and Mary Jane Maquette at this time. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment that this unforeseen circumstance may cause. Sideshow is as disappointed as you might be. Each and every project we produce and distribute represents a multi-year journey of passion and creativity poured into each and every step. What does this mean for you? You have trusted us with your commitment to this project up until this point, and we hope you will continue to do so as we await further updates from the carrier. The new estimated arrival date is 3rd Quarter 2021. Thank you for your continued support of Sideshow. Stay safe and healthy!

A little research reveals that at the very end of November, the ONE Apus shipping container arrived in Kobe, Japan, with a cargo loss of epic proportion, losing 1,816 containers during a storm. The firms involved issued the following statements.

"Chidori Ship Holding LLC as owners and NYK Shipmanagement Pte Ltd as managers of the container vessel ONE Apus (IMO# 9806079) can confirm that the ship is now safely berthed in the Port of Kobe after losing 1,816 containers overboard when it encountered severe weather on Monday, November 30, 2020. Once the vessel and cargo are declared safe, surveyors from the various stakeholders will make their initial assessments whilst stowage planners and stevedores formulate and implement a plan to ensure the safe removal of the remaining units. Then, a thorough evaluation will be made on the exact number and type of containers that have been lost or damaged and damage to the vessel. The vessel's operational equipment, cargo gear, and propulsion machinery are in good condition and the officers and ratings are highly motivated, experienced, loyal and well-trained seafarers. The root cause analysis and full investigation will look at all aspects of the situation, including the vessel's routing, loading, equipment and fitness for purpose in very extreme weather. We must ensure no such loss occurs again."

The storm hit when the ship was approximately 1,600 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii. Among those lost were 64 Dangerous Goods containers, including 54 with fireworks, eight containing batteries and two with liquid ethanol. This is thought to be the liner shipping industry's worst cargo loss since the MOL Comfort sank in the Indian Ocean in 2013.

Surveyors contracted to inspect the damaged cargo and containers on the ONE Apus say discharging operations are likely take several more weeks. As of 7 January, 232 boxes had been removed from the vessel.

"The careful removal of the dislodged units under a schedule formulated by stowage planners is expected to take over a month with safety the number-one priority. Once unloaded, each will be assessed and, when the discharge of cargo is complete, there will be a full assessment of damage to the vessel, and subsequent repairs. There has been no advance list of containers to be discharged each day and, as such, our surveyors have remained at the port of Kobe to conduct an external, visual inspection of containers as and when discharged. Some of the containers discharged are virtually destroyed, whilst others are in relatively good condition. Shipowners and operators have, unfortunately, not been cooperative as to the status of each container and their stowage positions, and we continue to liaise with their representatives in this regard. Meanwhile, we are continuing to press for more detailed surveys of affected containers and their contents."

Maybe the Sideshow Spider-Man and Mary Jane are in there somewhere? Or maybe they are a thousand miles north of Hawaii?