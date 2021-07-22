Sideshow's Court of the Dead Arrives with Terrifying Demithyle Figure

Sideshow Con 2021 is underway, and they have plenty of new collectibles to show off. One of those figures comes from their partnership with Threezero to release new 1/6th scale Court of the Dead figures. The Court of the Dead is Sideshow's own unique property that brings horror and dark fantasy to life with a wide selection of collectibles. This time Demithyle has arisen with this 16" scale figure that is loaded with incredible horrific detail. The skeleton will come with a Crytmourne sword and a scythe making sure no one will get in this Reaper General's path.

With 35 points of articulation, Court of the Dead fans will get a remarkable figure that comes with a fully loaded and finely detailed armor set. From beautifully sculpted chest piece and grieves to the finely tailored cloak, this Reaper is ready for your collection. The Demithyle 1/6 Scale Figure from Sideshow and threezero is priced at $299 with payment plans offered. The figure is set to release between March – May 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Only Death and his Court of the Dead can save us from the savage war between Heaven and Hell that is eating up the souls of mankind." Based on an all-original design by Sideshow, Threezero is proud to introduce the Sixth Scale Demithyle fully articulated figure from Court of the Dead. Demithyle stands approximately 16" tall with 35 points of articulation. The Demithyle figure also comes with pauldrons, breastplate, vambraces, faulds, skirt, cloak, grieves, boots, and eight pieces of interchangeable hands. Equipment includes the Crytmourne sword and a scythe. Don't miss your chance to add the Reaper General to your Court of the Dead collection!"

The Demithyle Sixth Scale Figure features:

Detailed head sculpt

Unique Demithyle body

Approximately 16" tall

35 points of articulation

Pauldrons

Breastplate

"Chainmail" shirt

Cloak

Vambraces

Faulds

Skirt

Greives

Boots

One (1) Cryptmourne sword

One (1) scythe

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands: Three (3) pieces of relaxed hands Three (3) pieces of holding sickle hands Two (2) pieces of holding Cryptmourne sword hands

