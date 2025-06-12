Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Captain Morgan, M3GAN

Slay Summer with New Limited Edition M3GAN x Captain Morgan Bottle

Get ready to Rum this summer as M3GAN is teaming up with Captain Morgan for a new limited edition glow-in-the-dark bottle

Article Summary The M3GAN 2.0 sequel hits theaters June 27, 2025, promising even more chaos from the killer AI doll.

Captain Morgan launches a limited edition M3GAN glow-in-the-dark rum bottle for horror fans to slay summer.

A special Cocktail Courier kit themed after M3GAN 2.0 lets fans craft killer rum & cola cocktails at home.

Collect the Captain M3GAN bottle for $15.99 and celebrate with iconic spiced rum and M3GAN’s fierce energy.

The highly anticipated sequel M3GAN 2.0, set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, brings back the killer AI doll with upgraded abilities—and she's ready to slay again. Teasers depict M3GAN reborn and even more lethal: faster, smarter, and primed for action alongside her creator Gemma (Allison Williams) and teenage Cady (Violet McGraw), as they confront a new synthetic threat led by a military-grade doll code-named Amelia.

To celebrate, Captain Morgan has unveiled a fun limited-edition rum bottle with a killer glow-in-the-dark upgrade. Horror fans will now be able to slay summer with this upgraded bottle that will make summer and your horror collection tasty. Captain Morgan will also be launching an exclusive Cocktail Courier kit inspired by M3GAN 2.0 that is packed with everything you need to create a killer cocktail. The This Is the Part Where You Rum (& Cola) Cocktail is here to slay, and collectors and fans can snag up this Cocktail Courier kit online, with the Captain M3GAN limited-edition bottle hitting stores now for $15.99.

Slay Summer and Get Ready to Rum with M3GAN x Captain Morgan

"Captain Morgan is joining forces with the ultimate queen of chaos, M3GAN, for a summer collab that's serving spice, sass, and serious main character energy. She's back, she's badder than ever, and now she's bringing the spiced rum—enter Captain M3GAN: a glow-in-the-dark, limited-edition spiced rum bottle inspired by the unapologetically iconic energy of M3GAN 2.0 — the action-packed sequel releasing in theaters June 27, 2025."

"The first film had everyone grabbing their crew and hitting the theater—M3GAN didn't just go viral, she became a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Now, with the sequel about to hit the big screen, Captain Morgan is dropping the ultimate way to celebrate: the Captain M3GAN limited-edition bottle—the same classic Original Spiced Rum you know and love, now with a killer glow-in-the-dark upgrade."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!