Snake Eyes Gets Sexy With New G.I. Joe Kotobukiya Bishoujo Statue

There is a new Snake Eyes in town as Kotobukiya unveils another incredible G.I. Joe Bishoujo statue. Dawn Moreno is taking up the mantle of Snake Eyes II with a brand new statue standing 9" inches tall. Introduced in the IDW G.I. Joe comic book, Dawn was trained to be one of Cobra's elite assassins but after a brainwave mishap, she gained the duplicated brain of Snake Eyes. This led to her escape and her hatred for Cobra making her the perfect operative for the Joe campaign. Kotobukiya captures this design beautifully and the added Bishoujo elements fit so well with her Snake Eyes II design. Priced at $130, Dawn Moreno is set to release between March – May 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The fourth character to join the series is Dawn Moreno, the G.I. JOE agent who calls herself Snake Eyes II from the secretive Arashikage Clan that carries out covert missions throughout the world. This BISHOUJO is based on new concept art drawn by Shunya Yamashita specially for the occasion! As an agent who specializes in ninjutsu and espionage, Dawn has her katana! Will she triumph in her revenge over Cobra after breaking free from her brainwashing?"

"The statue was sculpted by Takaboku Busujima (BUSUJIMAX), who continues to share Japan's beauty with the world. The digital sculpting brings out a realistic look and feel like no other. Shunya Yamashita's original illustration has been brought to life with several unique details that can only be appreciated in person. Add this beautiful and highly refined piece to your collection today! G.I. JOE and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro."