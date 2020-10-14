Spider-Man Becomes Joins Sentinel's Fighting Armor Figure Line

We have previously covered the new Fighting Armor Marvel figure series from Sentinel. Iron Man was the first figure to be released and now Spider-Man is swinging on in next. The figure line shows new "Sentinelized" designs for some of your favorite Marvel. These figures feature great amounts of detail and high amounts of articulation to attempt to be the same as a normal human body. Spider-Man is getting a new redesign to his Iron Spider suit for this figure and will feature both plastic and die-cast parts. Just like in the comic, Spidey will have posable spider arms that can be attached and removed from his back. Sentinel has also include interchangeable hands, webbing effects, and a display stand that can capture some great acrobatic poses. Spider-Man fans will get a kick out of this figure and will easily be a great figure for any fan.

It is always interesting to see iconic superheroes from DC and Marvel get designs. Each artist has their own depiction of the iconic wall-crawler and this is one of those figures. Spider-Man gets a more robotic design but will be a great companion piece for at the Iron Man Fighting Armor figure. The Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Spider Figure from Sentinel will be priced at $99.99. He is expected to swing into the collection before the end of 2020 and pre-orders are live and can be found located here. Be on the lookout for more additions to the growing Fighting Armor figure line with Deadpool, Wolverine, and Captain America.

"Sentinel's latest Marvel action figure series "Fighting Armor"! Based on Marvel comics, we tailor-make and rearrange a powerful new "suit" for every super hero in a unique "Sentinelized" Japanese style. This is "Fighting Armor"! Meticulous design and exquisite paint work inherited from all other Sentinel products. Newly designed structure aiming to pursue articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body.

Following "Iron Man", the second item of the series is his son and his mentee Spiderman! This time, Spiderman will join the line-up as "Iron Spider"! Collect both to reproduce dramatic fight scenes! Other characters which are now under development includes Wolverine, Captain America, Deadpool!"

Item name: FIGHTING ARMOR Iron Spider.

Materials: ABS, ATBC-PVC, POM, PP, Die-cast

Size: Approx. 165mm

Official retail price for overseas: around HK$680