Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse SP//dr Arrives at Iron Studios

Iron Studios has announced their next Spidey statue from the critically acclaimed animated Sony picture, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Peni Parker and her bot SP//dr finally joins her web-slinging pals with her own 1/10 scale statue. The statue features both characters depicted in their animated portrayals. They are posed in a classic spidey pose and just packed with color. This is a very well done statue that will be perfect for any fan of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the spider crew.

This version of the character is more kid-friendly than the original 2014 comic book version. However, the animated movie hit new levels of success so this is a must have for the series of statues and fans of the comic and movie. The Peni Parker & SP//dr Deluxe BDS Art Scale 1/10 from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Iron Studios is priced at $199.99. She and her spider bot are set to be released in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. She will join some of the other Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse statues like Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, and Spider-Man Noir with Spider-Ham.

"Peni Parker & SP//dr Deluxe BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. She became known worldwide in the award-winning animated feature film "Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse" of 2018. Now she will win her first statue by Iron Studios with "Peni Parker-Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Art Scale 1/10 ", featuring the brave teenager of Japanese descent on her SP // dr robot in full psychic connection ready for action, completing the collection that forms the Iron Studios diorama inspired by the film."

"In an alternate reality, Peni Parker was nine years old when her father died flying the robotic SP // dr fighting crime in New York City. Adopted by her uncles Ben and May Parker, they revealed that she was the only person capable of continuing the project, and accepted the responsibility, allowing the radioactive spider that formed the other half of the SP // dr CPU to bite her, creating then a psychic connection with the suit and the pilot. So, at the age of 14, after defeating the villain Mysterio, she took her father's place as protector of the city. Inspired by Japanese animations and manga like Evangelion, she was created in the comics by Gerard Way and Jake Wyatt in 2014."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9.8 in (H) x 10.6 in (W) x 8.2 in (L)

Product Weight: 2.6 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2020