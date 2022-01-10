Spin Master Reveals New Assortment of Figures for The Batman

The Batman is just months away, and that means it is the for companies to start preparing for the film by dishing out their new collectibles. McFarlane Toys and Funko have already dished out their figures, but all eyes are on Spin Master as they announce a new assortment of figures. Spin Master already has an impressive line-up of DC Comics figures that are more kid-friendly and ready for play. That trend continues with these new The Batman figure with new 4-inch and 12-inch figure releases featuring Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, The Penguin, and of course, the Caped Crusader himself. The four-inch figure has 11 pints of articulation, comes with three accessories and an Evidence Collector Card.

The 12-inch figures will feature Selina Kyle and Batman, with Dark Knight also receiving a Feature Figure with expanding wings as he explores the Gotham Skyline. Set to release in Spring 2022, these The Batman collectibles are the perfect way to bring Gotham home to kids. Pre-orders are not live, but prices are revealed with the 4-inch coming in at $8.99, the standard 12-inch at $10.99, and the Feature Figure at $23.99. Collectors can find all of the current Spin Master releases here, and The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

"12-inch Feature Figure – MSRP $23.99, Ages 4+. Continue fighting crime in Gotham City with this 12-inch Batman Feature Figure with expanding wings! Just press the belt buckle to open the wings, and you're ready to start your mission. This all-black suit also has a light up feature and awesome sound effects that activate when you press the Bat-symbol on his chest!"

"From left to right: Batman 4-inch Action Figures, Selina Kyle, Wingsuit Batman, Penguin – MSRP: $8.99, Ages 4+. Recreate epic crime fighting scenes with Wingsuit Batman, Selina Kyle, and Penguin, based on the upcoming Batman movie! Each figure features 11 points of articulation and comes with three accessories and an Evidence Collector Card."

"12-inch Action Figures, Batman and Selina Kyle – MSRP: $10.49, Ages 4+. Each 12-inch action figure features 11 points of articulation and a detailed sculpt with true to film movie styling. Engage your imagination and pose Batman and Selina Kyle as you play out your own storylines!"