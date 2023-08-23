Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Spock is Joining Hiya Toys New 1/18 Star Trek (2009) Figure Line

It is time to explore the Final Frontier with the help of Hiya Toys as they debut their newest 1/18 scale line figures from Star Trek

The Final Frontier awaits as Hiya Toys is back with another 1/18 scale figure from the world of Star Trek. This line is based on the 2009 film Star Trek with Chris Pine as Captain Kirk and Zachary Quinto as the iconic Vulcan known as Spock. Spock is now joining Hiya Toys new line with an impressive figure that features 17 points of articulation. A new body has been crafted as well with more rages of motion than collectors previously known, making new and more impressive poses. Star Trek's Spock will come with some swappable hands including the Vulcan hand Live Long and Prosper gesture. As for other accessories, he will come with a communicator, a phaser pistol, and a translucent blue base. Bring home the Star Trek world for $24.99 with a Q1 2024 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

"We are proud to announce that the first product of the Star Trek series in the EXQUISITE MINI Series comes from "Star Trek 2009" – the 1/18 scale Spock action figure. On the day of James T. Kirk's birth, his father dies on his damaged starship in a last stand against a Romulan mining vessel looking for Ambassador Spock, who in this time, has grown on Vulcan disdained by his neighbors for his half-human heritage. 25 years later, James T. Kirk has grown into a young rebellious troublemaker."

"Suddenly, there is an emergency on Vulcan and the newly-commissioned USS Enterprise is crewed with promising cadets like Nyota Uhura, Hikaru Sulu, Pavel Chekov and even Kirk himself, thanks to Leonard McCoy's medical trickery. This crew will have an adventure in the final frontier where the old legend is altered forever as a new version of the legend begins. This brand-new Spock action figure stands at 105mm tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance from Star Trek 2009. He is dressed in the iconic blue uniform representing medical and science personnel."

