Star Trek Prodigy Figures Debut From Playmates

Star Trek fans will have a ton of new Playmates Toys figures to collect in the next year. The company is going whole hog in to space, and that includes these new reveals from Star Trek: Prodigy. Five figures can be found from the new line in the image below, all pretty damn accurate to the show and character design. They really knocked these out of the park from the first look. They will be available from online retailers in October this year and on store shelves in early 2023. Check out the pic of the figures and all the important info down below, and get ready for tons more Star Trek goodness revealed throughout 2022 from Playmates.

Star Trek: Prodigy Is A Fun Series, And The Figures Look Fun As Well

"Playmates Toys and Paramount Consumer Products have revealed a first look of the action figures from the Paramount+ animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, the show is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ and will debut on Nickelodeon in the U.S. later this year. At launch, the new toy line will include the following Prodigy characters:

Dal R'El figure with Murf

Gwyndala

Jankom Pog

Hologram Janeway

Zero

Rok-Tahk (coming early 2023)

These five-inch, 1:14 scale figures will feature 14 points of articulation and come packaged in a brand-new blister pack style designed exclusively for the Star Trek: Prodigy toy line."