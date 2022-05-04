Star Wars: Attack of the Clones C-3PO Comes to Hot Toys

C-3PO is thrown into the Battle of Geonosis once again as Hot Toys celebrates the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. A whole new slew of 1/6th scale figures has been revealed with the last one being R2-D2. Of course, that astromech needs his fellow droid best friend and that means C-3PO has arrived. As Anakin returns to the Lars Farm, he meets his protocol droid once again who is in dire need of a shiny upgrade. Beautifully crafted in die-cast metal, C-3PO features a heavy weathered design with additional LED functionality. Threepio will come with some swappable heads as well as a blaster and a Battle Droid head to capture the body swap scenes from Geonosis. Special 20th Anniversary Attack of the Clones packaging is featured and Star Wars fans will be able to buy him for $330. He will be programmed for etiquette and protocol once again between April – July 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"Programmed for etiquette and protocol, "Threepio"™ was built by a young Anakin Skywalker™, and has been a constant companion to astromech droid R2-D2™. In Attack of the Clones, C-3PO left with Anakin and R2-D2 for Geonosis™, where he had a bit of a misadventure — accidentally swapping heads with a battle droid. C-3PO found he was "quite beside himself" literally on the wrong side of the first battle of the Clone Wars™."

"In celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Hot Toys is excited to officially present a series of collectibles based on this landmark film for fans! The all-new 1/6th scale C-3PO collectible figure is skillfully crafted in diecast material featuring detailed mechanical design with amazing weathering effects, LED light-up eyes, a blaster, an interchangeable Battle Droid head, a figure base, and a special designed commemorative packaging! This human-cyborg relations protocol droid will be an excellent addition in your collection alongside R2-D2!"

The 1/6th scale C-3PO™ Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of C-3PO in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

– Meticulously crafted mechanical head with LED light-up function (yellow light, battery operated)

– Beautiful recreation of recycled scrap metal in bronze, reddish brown & silver applied with weathering effects

– Approximately 29cm tall

– Newly developed body with over 26 points of articulations

– Highly detailed mechanical body design with real-like wires at waist

– Contains diecast material

– Six (6) pieces of mechanical interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) rifle holding right hand

– Three (3) gesture hands

– Special package design with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary logo

Weapon:

– One (1) blaster rifle

Accessories:

– One (1) interchangeable Battle Droid head

– Specially designed dessert themed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate