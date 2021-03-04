Star Wars Imperial Rocket Trooper Get Exclusive Black Series Figure

GameStop and Hasbro continue their partnership as a new Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats figure is revealed. This time we get a new trooper from the hit video game Star Wars: Battlefront II with the debut of the Imperial Rocket Trooper. This solider comes straight from the video game with a high about of detail and the perfect set of accessories to take down any Rebel scum. The Rocket Trooper will come with his blaster and rocket pack to take his squadron and your collection to new heights.

For Star Wars fans, this is a very unique aerial reinforcement trooper that is a must have figure for any army. The design is not far off from the classic Stormtrooper, but the added jump pack and modified helmet change all that. This will be an excellent figure for fans to continue to build their Imperial forces whether you want 1 or 5, and they can be found exclusively at GameStop. The Gaming Greats Star Wars: Battlefront II Imperial Rocket Trooper from Hasbro is priced at $24.99 and set to release in Summer 2021. Pre-Orders for this sky guy are already live, and fans can find them located here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH IMPERIAL ROCKET TROOPER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Summer 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH IMPERIAL ROCKET TROOPER Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II video game. STAR WARS fans can display this highly poseable 6-inch-scale figure featuring fully articulated arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at GameStop."