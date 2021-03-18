Hasbro Celebrates Star Wars With Carnor Jax and Luke Comic Figures

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, and no better way than to revisit Star Wars throughout the years. After the franchise went to Disney, a lot of the previous comics, books, and games were all classified as Legends. These stories still exist but are not considered canon anymore, which is sad since some of these stories were amazing. However, Hasbro knows how to impress Star Wars fans as they announce their new comic book-inspired 6" Black Series figures. It looks like we are returning to original box-style packaging as well; they will also have window flaps showing off artwork from each comic book series they are from.

Carnor Jax from Star Wars: Crimson Empire starts things off first with amazing art and bright red design. This royal guard packs quite the story, and this figure is loaded out with detail, a fabric cape, and accessories. Following Carnor Jax is the return of Luke Skywalker from the beloved story Star Wars: Heir of the Empire. This series gave fans a glimpse at the might of Thrawn, who is now canon by other means, but this Luke is here to remember that timeline. Wielding his gee lightsaber and a new black outfit, this Skywalker is ready to save the galaxy once again. Each of these Star Wars Black Series figures is set to go up for pre-order tomorrow (March 18, 2021) all most retailers at 4 PM EST like here. Be on the lookout for other figures coming, too like Jaxxon and Darth Maul!

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH CARNOR JAX Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by STAR WARS books and comics. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH CARNOR JAX Figure. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by STAR WARS books and comics. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER Figure. Fans and collectors can display this highly poseable figure with fully articulated arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories."