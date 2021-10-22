Star Wars Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Reveals – The Black Series

The Pulse Cn Star Wars: The Black Series reveals start with a Target exclusive bundle pack for The Mandalorian, Din Djarin and Grogu are back in yet another repainted bundle set as things get a little frosty from the Second Season. The set will feature a brand new Star Wars Krykna creature as well as give our favorite duo a new snow-weathering deco. The Mandalorian reveals do not end there as Bill Burr joins The Black Series with the debut of the Mayfield action figure with his Tank Trooper outfit.

With The Book of Boba Fett coming in the next could of months, it makes sense to finally see some Mando Season 2 Boba's starting with the Wanderer Boba. The love for Boba does not end there as Cobb Vanth is getting his very own figure feating the weather Fett armor that is all loaded in one Deluxe figure set. Pre-orders will go live today at 5PM EST at most major retailers and Hasbro Pulse but Boba Fett and Mayfield will not be included in today's releases for a better pre-order experience.

The Hasbro Pulse Con Black Series reveals was very Mandalorian focused, as I figure, but I am excited for all of these figures. Cobb Vanth is a fan-favorite, and we are finally getting some new Boba Fett action figures. These are a necessary addition to my own Star Wars collection, and I'm even more excited to see what Hasbro will be bringing in the coming months for Book of Boba. The Black Series love does not end there as the HasLab Rancor event is right around the corner with will easily kick off a whole new set of collectors going for The Return of the Jedi figures. Pre-orders for all of these as well as the Star Wars Pulse Con 2021 exclusives arrive today at 5 PM EST along with all of the other reveals from Day 1.