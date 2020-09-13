Star Wars Fans Can Build Mos Eisley Cantina with LEGO

We return once again to the wretched hive of scum and villainy of Tatooine. LEGO has unveiled an upcoming Star Wars set from Star Wars: A New Hope as we arrive in Mos Eisley Spaceport with the hopes of finding a way off this desert planet. This 3,187 piece set is part of the LEGO Master Builder Series as it includes new complex building design in mind. The set is packed with amazing detail straight from the film to give fans a truly unique building experience. The set contains a massive amount of Star Wars LEGO mini-figures with 21 figures in total! For dedicated Star Wars fans, there will be 7 mini-figures that will be making their debut in this set with appearances of Dr. Evazan, Garindan, Kardue'Sai'Malloc, Ponda Baba, and even three members of the classic Cantina band. Of course, some iconic heroes return with Han Solo, Greedo, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, R2-D2, and C-3PO. Enhance your LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley set with Sandtroopers, Jaws, a Dewback, and plenty more Cantina aliens from the iconic film. This is one set that fans will not want to miss out on and will be a great addition to any collection.

The Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina Set is not cheap as it comes with a $349.99 price tag. Pre-orders are set to go live on October 1, 2020, and can be found located here. However, VIP Early Access holders get to have exclusive access to the new Mos Eisley Cantina Set on 09/16. This is one Star Wars collectible that is perfect for any fan old and new and will be a beloved collectible for any Star Wars collection.

"In the words of Obi-Wan Kenobi™, the Mos Eisley Cantina may be filled with danger, but it's also an epic build that takes fans back to one of the classic moments in the Star Wars™ saga. Introduced in Star Wars: A New Hope, the Cantina is the hub of underworld activity in the Tatooine spaceport of Mos Eisley, filled with smugglers and bounty hunters making deals and starting trouble."

"Enjoy a rewarding building experience and relive iconic Star Wars: A New Hope moments with the awesome 3,187-piece set, part of the Master Builder Series of complex builds designed with play in mind. It features plenty of authentic details to delight fans, plus attachable buildings to recreate a bustling Mos Eisley city scene."

The set includes a galaxy of 21 LEGO® minifigures with seven brand new characters you won't find anywhere else—three of which feature unique molded elements. With unique minifigures of Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan, Garindan, Kardue'Sai'Malloc, three members of the Cantina band, Jawa, Sandtroopers, and a Dewback and more, there are enough unsavory characters to role-play endless Star Wars adventures in the Cantina and beyond."