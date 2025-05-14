Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 1/6 Commander Cody Arrives at Hot Toys

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they unveils a new set of Exclusive Star Wars 1/6 scale figures like Commander Cody

Article Summary Hot Toys releases a Star Wars 1/6 Commander Cody figure, exclusive and limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide.

Commander Cody features Phase I and II helmets, Temuera Morrison likeness, and Clone Wars inspired accessories.

The collectible celebrates Revenge of the Sith's 20th anniversary with highly detailed, weathered armor design.

Pre-orders available now at Sideshow Collectibles for $270, with shipping expected in October 2025.

Commander Cody, officially known as CC-2224, is one of the more iconic clone troopers in Star Wars. He is a loyal and strategic leader who serves directly under Jedi General Obi-Wan Kenobi during the Clone Wars. He commands the 212th Attack Battalion and has easily turned the tide of battle time and time again. Sadly, he fell to the effects of his hidden inhibitor chip, following orders as Darth Sidious initiated Execute Order 66. However, Clone Commander Cody was a hero of the Republic, and now Star Wars fans can relive his glory days with a new 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys.

Releasing as a Hot Toys Exclusive, this figure is limited to only 3,000 pieces and features both Phase I and Phase II Clone Trooper helmets. He will have a likeness to Temuera Morrison with his unmasked head, along with two blasters and a variety of holograms. This version is more focused on his appearance in Revenge of the Sith, and Hot Toys nicely featured the weather armor here. Pre-orders for the Star Wars 1/6 Clone Commander Cody (Hot Toys Exclusive) figure are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $270 and set for an October 2025 release.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Commander Cody [Hot Toys Exclusive]

"A natural and practical leader in the clone army, Commander Cody's keen ability to strategize, combined with his fierce combat style in the heat of battle once earned him the respect of the Jedi and of his fellow clones. After years in service to General Obi-Wan Kenobi and working alongside his friend Captain Rex, when Darth Sidious executed Order 66, Cody's loyalty was eclipsed by his clone indoctrination, and he ordered his troops to fire on the Jedi."

"But after serving the Galactic Empire for a time, Cody began to realize that the Empire's idea of order called for brute force and bending the truth. And after leading a mission to secure the world of Desix in the name on the Emperor, Cody vanished. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, Hot Toys is pleased to present the 1/6th scale Clone Commander Cody Collectible Figure."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!