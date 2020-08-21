New Excluisve Star Wars Black Series Figures Announced by Hasbro

During today's Hasbro Fan First Livestream event they announced new figures are headed our way. More specifically, Star Wars: The Black Series is getting not one but two new exclusive retailer figures. The first one is another addition to the GameStop Exclusive Gaming Greats figure line. The Purge Trooper is back from the hit video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Unlike the previous figure release, the paint job is slightly different and he will include the newly sculpted electrostaff. The next figure announced is the first figure for Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Featured in red packaging, the Phase I Clone Trooper is ready for duty. He is wearing blue-colored armor and will come with a blaster and rifle accessory. This figure is set to be exclusive to Walgreens and pre-orders will go live in September.

Exclusive Black Series figures are always hot commodities. With many fans wanting to army build the Phase I Clone Trooper will be very hard to come by. This is a simplistic design that could easily be modified with new colors and expand the ranks of the Clones. The Purge Trooper is also pretty hot and the first one released costs a pretty penny now. This new version will make Cal run for his money and pre-orders should be going like today. Most of the new Star Wars figures announced today (08/21) will be released at 4 pm. Fans can find all the other upcoming collectibles here and keep an eye out for retailer links for when these exclusives finally go live.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PHASE I CLONE TROOPER LIEUTENANT Figure. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES PHASE I CLONE TROOPER LIEUTENANT Figure, inspired by STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring quality deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Walgreens beginning September 15th."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS ELECTROSTAFF PURGE TROOPER Figure. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS ELECTROSTAFF PURGE TROOPER Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: JEDI FALLEN ORDER video game. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring quality deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at GameStop."