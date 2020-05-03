New Star Wars Tiki Mugs Form Toynk On Sale Now

Star Wars tiki mugs are all the rage right now, one of the most significant subsets of the growing tiki mug resurgence. Toynk is one of the companies pushing tiki mugs more than any other company, and to help celebrate May The 4th, they have two new mugs up for order. First, is a Jabba The Hut that features a little bonus muglet of Bib Fortuna. Featuring a nice green glazeway, the mug holds 40 oz of liquid, while Bib holds about 2.5 oz. The other available piece is a Rancor mug with a bonus Oola muglet. The Rancor monster holds 45 oz of liquid, while the Oola holds 2.5 oz like the Bib. Star Wars tiki mugs are some of the best looking you can get, and the sculpts on these are actually pretty incredible. Check them out below.

Tiki Mugs Details

Also, Toynk is having a big Star Wars sale in honor of May The 4th, where many items are up to 50% off. Orders for Star Wars items over $30 will also receive a free Baby Yoda enamel pin. Check out their entire line of products and place an order right now here.