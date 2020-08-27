Street Fighter V E. Hondo Wants to Fight with Storm Collectibles

Storm Collectibles has announced a new fighter is joining their Street Fighter figure line. Coming from Street Fighter V Champion Edition is the star of the sumo world E. Honda. This popular sumo wrestler is ready to enter the ring and show the world what he has. The Street Fighter character is packed with detail and comes with a nice set of interchangeable pieces. E. Honda will come with 3 swappable heads, 3 pairs of swappable hands, and even a special effect to show off his moves. This fighter will be a great addition to any gamers collection and a worthy contestant to take on any challenger.

The Street Fighter V Champion Edition E. Honda 1/12th Scale Figure is priced at $90. He is set to release by the end of the year and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other gaming collectibles coming from Storm Collectibles like Mortal Kombat and Gears of War. Check out the sumo in action below as he prepares for his next fight.

"Here's the star of the sumo world, a man who battles fighters from around the world in order to promote the greatness of sumo! E. Honda is a popular sumo wrestler that is always the topic of discussion because of his amazing abilities. While he's a mere ozeki class wrestler, he has the ability and strength of a Yokozuna champion. He preaches about daily morning practices, but he also enjoys a dip in his favorite hot springs, Kabukonyu. Honda is currently traveling the world with his friend Hakan in search of new disciples, and of course, new food!"

Features:

3 x Interchanging E.Honda Head-Sculpt

3 x Pair of Interchanging Hands

1 x Special Effect