Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: cobra, sdcc 2023, Super7

Super7 Once Again Outdoes Itself With Cobra Takeover Pop Up At SDCC

We took a trip to get recruited to the Cobra cause at the SDCC 2023 Super7 pop up event at their San Diego store location last night.

Super7 is not your average toy company, and the fans love them for it. Since SDCC is a home show for them, they typically go all out with their booth and offerings, but these last few SDCCs, they have held pop-up shops at their San Diego location about ten minutes from the convention center. This year is no different, and they all feel like they led to this one. Cobra took over Super7 this week. They are holding their special Global Operations event in the store, with all sorts of Cobra goodies available to purchase. We made the trip, and suffice it to say, it was worth it.

Super7 Is Overrun By Cobra!

When we first got there, Cobra Commander, Major Bludd, and some cobra recruits were there to make sure we were up to snuff, and gave us a checklist of what was available to purchase to pay tribute to our fearless leader. Super7 even let Cobra redecorate their store so that the outside was covered in their graffiti and slogans. At one point, they even bought our affection by giving out pizza! Their tactics were enticing for sure.

Once inside, we were treated to a plethora of treats, as not only did they have all of the Cobra gear we could ever want, from shirts to figures, but even an amazing print of the fearless leader himself, Cobra Commander. Also on display at the store was something unexpected that they were making for us to buy, which you can see in the pic above.

Also displayed were waves 4 and 5 of the Super7 GI Joe Ultimates. Wave 4 includes Black suit Baroness, Zartan, Stalker, and Gung-Ho, while the recently announced wave 5 includes Cover Girl, Roadblock, the Crimson Guard, and Major Bludd, certainly a thrill since he was right out front.

With that, we paid respects to the team on the way out the door, goods in hand, fully recruited to the cause. We will take a look at what we got another time, but if you are at SDCC, make sure to stop buy the Super7 Cobra pop up, as it runs every day of the show.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!