Mars Attacks Ultimates Figures On The Way From Super7

Super7 finally listened and is making Mars Attacks Ultimates figures, with the first two up for preorder as we speak.

Mars Attacks is one of those properties that has stood the test of time and has been begging for toys for years now. The begging has stopped, as Super7 has revealed they will make Ultimates figures. The first wave of Ultimates will feature two figures: a regular Martian soldier and a battle-damaged one with a gnarly head wound. These are based on the old Topps card set from the 60's not the film from 1996. Both will be housed in the standard Ultimates packaging that we all know and love and, of course, are loaded to the gills with accessories and swap-out parts. Maybe someday we can. Get a Mars Attacks takeover at their store in San Diego. Each figure will run you $55; you can order them now. Check them out below.

I Have Been Waiting Years For Mars Attacks Figures Like These

"Super7 brings to life humanity's greatest threat with the launch of the Mars Attacks ULTIMATES! Martians. Inspired by the controversial 1962 trading card series, these highly articulated Martians show the alien invaders both at the peak of their power and at their nadir as earthlings finally gain the upper hand! Humanity hangs in the balance, so do your part and add these made-to-order Mars Attacks ULTIMATES! Martians to your collection!"

Smashing The Enemy

9x Hands 2x Fists 2x Grip hands 2x Open hands 2x Trigger hands 1x Damaged hand

1x Rifle

1x Combat knife

1x Holster

1x Removable helmet

1x Removable eyeball

The Invasion Begins

9x Hands 2x Fists 2x Grip hands 2x Open hands 2x Trigger hands 1x Pointing hand

1x Rifle

1x Pistol

1x Holster

1x Removable helmet

The only thing that could improve these is if they came with vaporized and zapped bodies like the old cards. I have been waiting a long time for this, and from the look of the figures, they will not disappoint. Even at $55, I can imagine whole armies of these on collector's shelves, including my own.

