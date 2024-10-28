Superman Arrives for McFarlane's New Justice League Task Force Wave

Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Witness the arrival of mullet Superman once again as McFarlane Toys is taking DC Comics fans back to the 90s. In 1995 a new DC Comics video game arrived on Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and Sega Genesis with Justice League Task Force. This fighting game featured the Justice League going against other DC Comics villains as they prepared to stop Darkseid from world domination. McFarlane Toys is now bringing this game to life with a brand new DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure wave. Four figures are included, and a Darkseid figure will be built when assembled with Aquaman, Flash, Batman, and Superman. The Man of Steel will have a new 8-bit inspired deco throughout his day, along with a very chiseled jawline and some flowing hair. He will get a new poseable fabric cape, which is finally starting to arrive on other figures besides Batman. DC Comics fans can unleash the fury of 90s Superman in November 2024 for $24.99, along with the rest of the Justice League, who are all u for pre-order right now at McFarlane Toys Store.

Superman (Justice League Task Force)

"SUPERMAN as featured in the classic video game JUSTICE LEAGUE TASK FORCE.

SUPERMAN POWERS: super strength, flight, invulnerability, super speed, heat vision, freeze breath, x-ray vision, superhuman hearing, healing factor.

FIRST APPEARANCE: ACTION COMICS #1 (1938)

ALIAS/ALTER EGO: Clark Kent, Kal-El AKA: The Man of Steel, Last Son of Krypton

BASE OF OPERATIONS: Metropolis

OCCUPATION: Reporter."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

16-Bit Deco to recreate the classic video game appearance.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the JLTF Build-a line will assemble DARKSEID.

Includes 2 attack effects, base, and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

