Superman Gets a Life Size "Justice League" Bust from Infinity Studios

Infinity Studio is bringing Henry Cavill's Superman to life with a new statue bust. This is no ordinary bust either as it is life size and hyper realistic. It is from the movie, Justice League, Superman is here to save the day and also your collection. The bust stands quite tall at 2ft and 11inches and shows off Clark Kent changing into the Man of Steel himself. His hands and head use realistic styled skin that was all made from medical-grade platinum silicone. Infinity Studios even went as far as punching 100,000 artificial hairs into this piece to give fans a high quality Superman collectible they deserve.

Cavill's Superman is my favorite of the actors who portrayed this iconic hero. This bust brings him to life in a way one wouldn't think was imaginable. The trench coat, suit, and tie are all cloth price which defiantly gives a dynamic feel to the bust. The realistic use of skin and hair make this a truly unique piece that any Justice League or Superman fan happy.

The Justice League Life Size Superman Bust from Infinity Studios is priced at $3,099. He is very limited with only 650 units being made and they are expected to ship out between September and November 2021. Pre-orders for this unique collectible are already live and you can find him located here.

Up Up and Away.

Justice League Movie – Superman Life Size Bust from Infinity Studios

"Superman, the first ever superhero in the world. The bust was authorized by Warner Bros. 88cm in height, the head sculpt and skin are all made by platinum silicone, skin texture is clearly visible, and can be preserved for long."

"Meanwhile, we adopted a hair transplant technique to represent hairs, mustache, and fine hairs. Besides, to vivify his mysterious blue eyes, we customized a pair of blue ocular prosthesis for him especially, aimed to revive the scene that he changes from reporter to Superman by our utmost.'