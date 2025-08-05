Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, superman

Superman is Back with New Dark Knight Returns B&W McFarlane Figure

New Superman (Dark Knight Returns) Black & White Accent Edition Gold Label revealed from McFarlane Toys and is limited to 5,300 pieces

This exclusive Superman figure is limited to only 5,300 pieces and retails for $26.99 at McFarlane Toys Store.

The design features Superman from Frank Miller's dystopian Dark Knight Returns, battling against Batman.

Includes the House of El symbol in color, alternate hands, themed base, and a collectible card with holder.

The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller is a truly remarkable DC Comics story that changes the landscape of Batman and Superman. The comic follows a dystopian future where superheroes, including Batman, have been forced into retirement. As for Superman, he has become a covert agent for the U.S. government, using his powers to help the U.S. maintain global order. Unlike Batman, Superman represents obedience and the status quo for this new world order, going against Batman's vigilantism. When Gotham descends into chaos, Superman is sent to stop Bruce, leading to a climactic battle in the streets of Gotham.

In the end, Batman proves his point: that men can defy gods, and now this god is back with a new McFarlane Toys Gold Label figure. Limited to only 5,300 pieces, this new Superman Black & White Accent Edition figure captures the look of the Man of Steel from Dark Knight Returns. The only color featured is the House of El symbol, and for accessories, he gets one pair of hands, a themed base, and a collector card with holder. Fans can purchase this limited edition Superman for only $26.99 right from the McFarlane Toys Store now.

Superman (Dark Knight Returns) B&W Accent Edition Gold Label

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him enhanced senses and extraordinary powers, including super-strength, super-speed, and flight."

"Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. In the near future, after the Dark Knight comes out of retirement to fight crime once again, Superman is called in by the President to reason with Batman and quell the "ruckus" in Gotham City. Batman, however, has no plans to stop his war on crime. What results is an epic showdown between the two superheroes to determine the fate of the Earth."

