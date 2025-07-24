Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

T-60 Power Armor (Fallout 76) McFarlane Elite Edition Figure Revealed

McFarlane Toys is entering the Wasteland with a new set of Elite Edition figures as the world of Fallout comes to life

Article Summary McFarlane reveals a 7-inch Elite Edition T-60 Power Armor figure from Fallout 76 Wastelanders.

The collectible features deluxe articulation, 15+ joints, and high-detailed weathered battle armor.

Comes complete with varied weapons, alternate hands, Elite Points, and a unique art card.

Pre-orders are live for $59.99, with release set for August 2025—build your Brotherhood of Steel!

Fallout 76, released by Bethesda Game Studios in 2018, is an online multiplayer entry in the Fallout series set in the Appalachian region of West Virginia. Set earlier than other games in the timeline, players emerge from Vault 76 to rebuild civilization just 25 years after the bombs fell. While its launch was criticized for bugs and a lack of NPCs, major updates like Wastelanders, Steel Dawn, and Expeditions have added much more story and playability to the game. However, there was something fun and simplistic about the game's first initial release, giving players the opportunity to explore and immerse themselves in this new world with almost no guidance.

The Power Armor returned to Fallout 76, along with the Brotherhood of Steel, making your travels a smooth and powerful. The T-60 Power Armor can now come with McFarlane Toys' new Elite Edition figure. This weathered suit comes with impressive detail and plenty of weapons like an alien blaster pistol, laser pistol, Gauss minigun, and a sweet Black Diamond Sword. These figures also introduce Elite Points, which vary per purchase, and points can even be accumulated to snag up McFarlane one-of-a-kind prototypes! Collectors can build their own Brotherhood of Steel for $59.99 as pre-orders are live with an August 2025 release.

T-60 (Fallout 76) 7" Figure McFarlane Elite Edition #3

"In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia. Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit the, Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what's hidden in the mountains."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale deluxe figure based on Bethesda's Fallout 76 Wastelanders.

Designed with Deluxe Articulation with up to 15 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes TONS of accessories: Short plasma pistol, alien blaster pistol, laser pistol, T-60 pistol, Gauss minigun, light machine gun, Black Diamond Sword, 4 alternate hands and display base.

Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card. Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes.

