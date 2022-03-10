The Batman 1/6 Scale Batcycle Hits the Streets with Hot Toys

Hot Toys just revealed their new 1/6 scale, The Batman figure, as well as a Bat-Signal accessory. During the main reveal, a lot of the pictures included the tease that the figure would receive a 1/6th scale Batcycle. That tease has arrived as Hot Toys fully reveals their new The Batman 1/6th Scale Batcycle Add-On Collectible Vehicle. Coming right off the screen, this new Batcycle measures 16" long and features LEDs with head and tail lights. Batman will, of course, have the ability to ride the bike and will feature an adjustable handlebar, rubber wheels, and incredible detail. No price or pre-orders links have been revealed yet, but collectors can find them on Sideshow Collectibles later today and The Batman companion figure can be found here.

"The Batman – Batcycle 1/6th Scale Collectible Vehicle. – The Batman movie has conquered the theaters worldwide! Beneath the tactical gear and eye black, the Caped Crusader is roaming the streets of Gotham City in Batcycle – the sleekest mode of transport at night. As a continuation of The Batman collection, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale Batcycle collectible vehicle that allows fans to race through the city."

"Based off of the vehicle seen in The Batman movie, the one-sixth scale Batcycle Collectible Vehicle is recreated with extreme precision and fine painting applications, measures 42cm in length, features LED light up function design on head and tail lights, adjustable-degree handlebar, rotatable rubber wheels given a realistic tread pattern, also highly-accurate mechanical details showcased on the engine, frame, dashboard, and exhaust, comes with display bases. The Batcycle vehicle will certainly bring your Batcave display onto a whole new level!"

The 1/6th scale Batcycle Collectible Vehicle specially features:

Authentically and detailed likeness of Batcycle in The Batman

Depicts Batcycle specific features such as the engine, frame, dashboard, and exhaust

Approximately 42cm L x 19cm W x 19cm H

LED light up function design on headlight and rear signal light (USB operated)

Adjustable-degree handlebar for making left/right turns

Rotatable rubber wheels are given a realistic tread pattern

Two (2) specially designed collectible vehicle display bases

Sized to fit with Batman 1/6th scale Collectible Figure

*Prototype shown, final product may be slightly different

**Light up function can be operated by USB power or battery.

*** USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, Micro USB cable is required.

****Product details could be subjected to change without further notice