The Fantastic Four: First Steps Invisible Woman Arrives at Hot Toys

Get ready for a new set of collectibles from Hot Toys as they debut a new set of marvelous MCU-inspired Fantastic Four figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils new 1/6 scale Invisible Woman figure inspired by MCU’s Fantastic Four: First Steps

Figure features the likeness of Vanessa Kirby and includes swappable hands, force field, and display base

Deluxe version includes H.E.R.B.I.E. robot, baby Franklin Richards, and additional accessories for fans

Invisible Woman pairs with upcoming Mr. Fantastic and The Thing figures, with pre-orders opening in 2026

The MCU is about to change, but before Avengers: Doomsday arrives, it is time for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Such a big film needs some big collectibles, and that is where Hot Toys delivers with some new 1/6 scale figures. Susan Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, has arrived as one of the new figures that beautifully capture the likeness of Vanessa Kirby. Two versions of the 1/6 scale figure are offered, with a standard and deluxe featuring H.E.R.B.I.E. Sue is depicted in her new blue costume that captures the futuristic 60s aesthetic of The Fantastic Four: First Steps film. The Invisible Woman will come with pairs of swappable hands, a display base, and a force field.

On the other hand, the deluxe version comes with an H.E.R.B.I.E. with swappable faces, arms, and a flying base. Hot Toys also included baby Franklin Richards, who gets his own cradle with a removable cover. Be sure to pair The Fantastic Four: First Steps 1/6 Scale Invisible Woman figure with Mr. Fantastic and The Thing, which are also coming soon from Hot Toys. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they should arrive in late 2026.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 1/6 Invisible Woman and H.E.R.B.I.E.

"Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is set to release soon. This stylish, 1960s-inspired retro-futurism movie not only features thrilling superhero adventures but also reveals the team's deep family bonds as they unite to confront cosmic threats. The loyal robotic companion, H.E.R.B.I.E., shares a special connection with the family. This witty little guy provides household assistance to the family and helps the Invisible Woman babysit her kids. He's an important assistant and a good friend to the family, bringing eager positivity to the group."

Today, Hot Toys is excited to present the 1/6th scale Invisible Woman and H.E.R.B.I.E. Collectible Set. The collectible set features a 1/6th scale Invisible Woman Collectible Figure and a 1/6th scale H.E.R.B.I.E. Collectible Figure. The Invisible Woman figure showcases a newly developed head with rolling eyeballs and meticulously sculpted icy-blonde hair that reflects Vanessa Kirby's likeness."

