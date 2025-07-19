Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: fantastic four, hot toys, Marvel Studios
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Invisible Woman Arrives at Hot Toys
Get ready for a new set of collectibles from Hot Toys as they debut a new set of marvelous MCU-inspired Fantastic Four figures
Article Summary
- Hot Toys unveils new 1/6 scale Invisible Woman figure inspired by MCU’s Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Figure features the likeness of Vanessa Kirby and includes swappable hands, force field, and display base
- Deluxe version includes H.E.R.B.I.E. robot, baby Franklin Richards, and additional accessories for fans
- Invisible Woman pairs with upcoming Mr. Fantastic and The Thing figures, with pre-orders opening in 2026
The MCU is about to change, but before Avengers: Doomsday arrives, it is time for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Such a big film needs some big collectibles, and that is where Hot Toys delivers with some new 1/6 scale figures. Susan Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, has arrived as one of the new figures that beautifully capture the likeness of Vanessa Kirby. Two versions of the 1/6 scale figure are offered, with a standard and deluxe featuring H.E.R.B.I.E. Sue is depicted in her new blue costume that captures the futuristic 60s aesthetic of The Fantastic Four: First Steps film. The Invisible Woman will come with pairs of swappable hands, a display base, and a force field.
On the other hand, the deluxe version comes with an H.E.R.B.I.E. with swappable faces, arms, and a flying base. Hot Toys also included baby Franklin Richards, who gets his own cradle with a removable cover. Be sure to pair The Fantastic Four: First Steps 1/6 Scale Invisible Woman figure with Mr. Fantastic and The Thing, which are also coming soon from Hot Toys. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they should arrive in late 2026.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 1/6 Invisible Woman and H.E.R.B.I.E.
"Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is set to release soon. This stylish, 1960s-inspired retro-futurism movie not only features thrilling superhero adventures but also reveals the team's deep family bonds as they unite to confront cosmic threats. The loyal robotic companion, H.E.R.B.I.E., shares a special connection with the family. This witty little guy provides household assistance to the family and helps the Invisible Woman babysit her kids. He's an important assistant and a good friend to the family, bringing eager positivity to the group."
Today, Hot Toys is excited to present the 1/6th scale Invisible Woman and H.E.R.B.I.E. Collectible Set. The collectible set features a 1/6th scale Invisible Woman Collectible Figure and a 1/6th scale H.E.R.B.I.E. Collectible Figure. The Invisible Woman figure showcases a newly developed head with rolling eyeballs and meticulously sculpted icy-blonde hair that reflects Vanessa Kirby's likeness."