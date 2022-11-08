The Hulk Crashes Your Marvel Collection with New Royal Selangor Statue

The Hulk is ready to crash your Marvel Comics collection as he receives a new limited edition statue. Releasing as part of the Marvel by Royal Selangor collection, the Hulk is getting an explosive yet pricey statue. This Gamma Green edition statue showcases his monster breaking out of one of his iconic Marvel Comic covers with the Marvel Treasury Edition #5. The iconic cover is faithfully captured in black in white, capturing the original 1975 cover art by the one and only cover drawn by comic artist John Romita.

I always loved when statues and collectibles showcase the comic heroes and villains exploding out of the comic books. These statues are pricey but are absolutely gorgeous and would be a fantastic addition for any Hulk fan. Collectors will want to act fast as the Gamma Green edition is limited to only 300 pieces and will come in at roughly 8" tall. The power of the Hulk can be contained for a whopping $750, and collectors can buy one right now through shopDisney here.

Royal Selangor Unleashes the Power of the Hulk

"Hulk smash!' Gifted with unimaginable strength from exposure to gamma rays, the green-skinned Hulk punches through a black and white reproduction of the original cover art in dramatic fashion. This sensational revisit of Marvel Treasury Edition #5 captures all the explosive dynamism of John Romita's 1975 art for this limited edition tinted pewter sculpt from Royal Selangor."

Limited Edition of 300 individually numbered pieces worldwide

Certificate of Authenticity

Fully sculpted Hulk figure

"Gamma Green" finish

Highly detailed

Pewter casting

Includes base

Marvel Treasury Edition #5 cover art reproduced in black and white on backdrop

Adapted from original 1975 cover art by John Romita

Figure artists: Alan Quah and Mufizal Mokhtar

Part of the Marvel by Royal Selangor Collection