Universal Monsters The Mummy NECA Black & White Figure Coming Soon

Universal Monsters Ultimate figures are going to be some of the big releases for NECA in 2022, after they dazzled with their Frankenstein earlier this year. One of the next couple figures will be The Mummy, and while we knew that the colored version was on the way, they have now revealed a black and white version as well. We should have known though, since they released a black and white Frankenstein and will also release two versions of The Wolf Man as well. Hey, put out a Universal Monsters figure and I will buy it NECA. I don't really can how many they come up with, I will buy them all. Check out the black and white version of The Mummy below.

NECA's Universal Monsters Line Will Do Down In History

"For the 90th anniversary of the extraordinary silver-screen classic, NECA presents The Mummy action figure in authentic black-and-white! In this Universal Monsters classic of horror, Boris Karloff shines as the ancient Mummy in a tale of love transcending death. The sculpt captures the intricate special effects makeup that required eight hours to apply and two hours to remove. Standing in 7" scale, the figure comes in premium packaging with interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, and an Egyptian chest that opens."

I gotta believe that they will release a build up pack for this line that includes the sarcophagus at some point, it is too cool not to figure out a way to get it to us. That being said, this figure is a marvel to look at. The detail work here shows how much care they are putting into each of these figures over at NECA. I beg of you guys though: get us more diorama pieces and build-up packs to really make our displays of these amazing. The Mummy can be preordered here.