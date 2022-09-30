The Power of DC Comics Shazam Arrives from McFarlane Toys

Black Adam tickets are finally live, going DC Comics fans the ability to witness a new DCEU story unfold. However, you obviously have to address the fact that Shazam is not in the film. I can imagine these two will clash on screen at some point, but who knows what they are doing over at the WB lot. Collectors, though, can make these two duke it out off-screen as after weeks of waiting, links for McFarlane Toys Walmart Exclusives Gold Label Shazam figure have arrived. Shazam has been a long-awaited figure for the DC Multiverse line and McFarlane Toys delivered. Billy comes with the standard electric hand accessory, but his suit and sculpt are fantastic. A fabric cape on this figure would really do some wonderful, and I would love a deluxe version just to dish something like that out. Shazam links are live right here for $19.99, and the figure is going in and out of stock. Walmart Con is next week, so I would expect a bigger online presence will be found there as well. Shazam!

"Billy Batson's parents died when he was still a baby. The orphaned child believed he had no one to rely on and had to fend for himself. But one day, he was guided to the Rock of Eternity, where the ancient wizard Shazam waited. The world needed heroes and the boy became the wizard's new champion, able to transform himself into an adult superhero by calling down a magical bolt of lightning. Now, whenever evil must be stopped or people are in need of help, Earth can rely on the power of Shazam!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Shazam! is based on his look in DC Rebirth

Shazam! comes with 2 attachable lightning effects, alternate hands and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

