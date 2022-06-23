The Rumble Society's Pink Skulls Chaos Club Returns to Mezco Toyz

It has finally happened; Mezco Toyz has unveiled a new set of the Rumble Society Pink Skulls Chaos Club! The Pink Skulls Chaos Club is easily one of the rarest sets from Mezco's original "Gomezverse". These skulls are beloved by many fans, and they sold out fast with their original releases in 2019, and we have yet to see a re-release since. Over the past couple of days, Mezco has been teasing some PSCC action that was heading our way. Their product site and social media pages were taken over by these chaotic skulls and it all lead up to a music video debuting a new set of figures! The Pink Skulls Chaos Club Deluxe' Gig From Hell' Boxed Set is here with tons of accessories, new clothing, new head sculpts, and so much more!

This is a box set Rumble Society collectors have been waiting for, and boy did Mezco Toyz deliver. Not only are the original clothing and skulls included, but new head sculpts, musical instruments, and tons of new gear are featured. Mezco loaded this sets with never before used accessories with beers, masks, crowns, cigarettes, jackets, and of course, weapons. These Pink Skulls Chaos Club figures are showcased are a Punk Rock band, and they are getting a stage diorama to go with it, and I love it! Of course, a set like this comes with a mighty price at $285 with a Buy Now option. As usual, this set sold out pretty fast, but with so much popularity, I am sure plenty of "collectors" went around the rules to get an extra set or five. This means the Waitlist option will be completed and fulfilled over the next couple of days, so jump on it while you can right here.

"The bones are back in town…and they're here to ƒ@ç% $#!£ up! These hyper-posable, super-spastic deviations of articulation could be playing a dive bar near you! Each Deluxe Boxed Set comes with the PSCC's debut album, 'Gimme No LP' – a collectible and playable 7", double vinyl record with 8 original songs! The Pink Skulls are outfitted in their 'on stage' looks with an array of leather-like biker jackets and tons of other duds to mix and match for the show… don't ask to see receipts 'cause there ain't any. Each numbskull comes with 3 head portraits with different expressions, including hinged jaws. If our math is mathin', that's 9 heads total!"

"The Chaos Club is ready to rock your socks off with the included drum kit, bass, electric guitar, and microphone with stand. What do beer cans, a bomb with interchangeable fuse, and a bloody hockey mask have in common? We have no idea but it was on the rider. Some other noteworthy but strange rider requests – liquor bottles, a submachine gun with removable magazines, a cricket bat, a feather boa, a vintage football helmet, and who knows what else! The included diorama playset assembles into a concert stage made for shreddin' but built for chaos."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE PINK SKULLS FIGURES FEATURE:

Three (3) One:12 Collective figures with over 30 points of articulation

Nine (9) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Fourty-one (41) interchangeable hands Three (3) pairs of fists (L&R) Three (3) pairs of pointing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of shaka sign hands (L&R) Three (3) middle finger hands (L) Two (2) pairs of 'rock on' hands (L&R) Five (5) pairs of posing hands (L&R) Four (4) pairs of instrument holding hands (L&R) Two (2) bottle/can holding hands (L)



COSTUME (REMOVABLE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED):

Three (3) Biker jackets

One (1) Work Shirt

One (1) Hoodie

Three (3) Striped long-sleeve shirts

Two (2) pair of jeans (non-removable)

One (1) Pair of leather-like pants (non-removable)

One (1) pair of bovver boots (non-removable)

One (1) pair of combat boots (non-removable)

One (1) pair of sneakers (non-removable)

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) bass drum with pedal

Two (2) wrenches/bass drum support

One (1) snare drum

One (1) pipe/cymbal stand

One (1) milk crate/drum seat

Three (3) sets of drumsticks

One (1) bass guitar and strap

One (1) electric guitar and strap

One (1) microphone/ knuckle duster

One (1) pipe work mic stand

One (1) manhole cover/mic stand base

One (1) kepi cap

One (1) bowler hat

Three (3) Johnny caps

Three (3) Checkered bandanas

One (1) vintage football helmet

One (1) aviator hat

One (1) crown

One (1) lock medallion necklace

One (1) golden skull medallion necklace

One (1) cricket bat

One (1) hockey mask

One (1) boa scarf

One (1) bomb with two (2) interchangeable fuses

One (1) submachine gun with two (2) interchangeable magazines

Six (6) unlit smokes

Six (6) lit smokes

Two (2) pairs of goggles

Three (3) pairs of motorcycle cop glasses

Six (6) beer cans

Four (2) beer foam FX

One (1) booze bottle

One (1) 40oz bottle

One (1) broken bottle

Three (3) cloth decal sheet for customization

Three (3) One:12 Collective display bases with logo

Three (3) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts

Each One:12 Collective Pink Skulls Chaos Club Deluxe Boxed Set set is packaged in a collector-friendly box that is so badass, your head might explode.