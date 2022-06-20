The Sanctum Sanctorum Comes to LEGO with New Doctor Strange Set

If you love the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then LEGO has a massive treat for you as they debut their newest set. If you are a fan of Spider-Man, then you know about the massive 25 mini-figure Daily Bugle set. That iconic building is a big deal in Marvel Comics, and it looks like another legendary building is on the way! This time, Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum comes to life from the MCU, capturing the mystical building over multiple films. The Sanctum comes in at 2,708 pieces and comes with nine mini-figures from Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man, No Way Home, and Multiverse of Madness. This will consist of Strange, Wong, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ebony Maw, Master Mordo, Sinister Strange, Dead Strange, and The Scarlet Witch!

Just like the Daily Bugle, the LEGO set will be 360 degrees and will stand 3 stories tall! The building will stand 12.5 inches high, 12.5 inches wide, and 10.5 inches deep, with MCU elements hidden throughout. From demons, moving portals, and tons of accessories, this will be a fun set to capture the magic of Doctor Strange from over the years. The Sanctum Sanctorum is priced at $249.99, and pre-orders are set to go live August 1, 2022. Fans can find the location of the Sanctum right here, and be sure to watch the Multiverse of Madness to know who some of these mini-figures are.

"Capture the magic of Doctor Strange with the stunning LEGO® Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum (76218), a celebration of the Master of the Mystic Arts – designed with adult enthusiasts in mind. This 2,708-piece recreation of the Sanctum Sanctorum, the notorious residence of Doctor Strange, incorporates classic scenes from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The top story houses the museum of mystical collections, the middle section contains the library and at ground-level there are familiar features both inside and out. "

"The set includes 9 iconic minifigures – Doctor Strange, Wong, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ebony Maw, Master Mordo, Sinister Strange, Dead Strange and The Scarlet Witch – a host of authentic accessories and several customizable elements, which ensure this rewarding project delivers great pleasure long after the construction work has finished."

