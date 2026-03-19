Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Wild West Calls with McFarlane's New DC Comics Vigilante

The DC Multiverse is calling once again as new heroes are on the way in the McFarlane Toys Collector Edition line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new DC Comics Vigilante figure inspired by his Wild West roots.

The 7-inch collector edition boasts high-detail sculpting, soft goods, and loaded with accessories.

Vigilante comes with guns, lasso, knife, and more, pairing perfectly with other DC Multiverse figures.

Pre-orders available now for $34.99, with a late March 2026 release date for DC Multiverse fans.

McFarlane Toys steps into the DC Multiverse once again with a brand new selection of DC Comics figures. One of which is the western-themed character Vigilante, whose real identity is Greg Saunders, and who debuted in Action Comics #42. Created during a time when Western heroes were immensely popular, Vigilante captures cowboy charm with superhero antics. Saunders is a country singer and radio star who dons a mask and costume to fight crime, often using guns and other rootin tootin skills at the table.

McFarlane Toys now brings Vigilante to life with a brand new DC Multiverse figure that is ready for a new western adventure. This figure is nicely detailed and will feature a nice touch of soft goods, including a bandana and lasso. Other accessories will include a knife, two pistols that can be holstered, a hatchet, and a rifle. It is nice to see more firearms packed in with these new DC Comics figures, and Vigilante will pair well with the McFarlane Toys Jonah Hex. Pre-orders are already live for this new McFarlane Collector Edition for $34.99 and a late March 2026 release.

Vigilante (All-Star Squadron) McFarlane Collector Edition #56

"When Greg Sanders' father was killed by bandits, he left a career as "the Prairie Troubadour" to become the crime fighter Vigilante. Moving to New York, he partnered with young martial artist Stuff and even teamed with Superman™ to track down a werewolf. He later formed a new Seven Soldiers of Victory™ team to fight the far-future Sheeda, but they were massacred in the battle."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes belt with holster and 2 revolvers, hatchet, knife, lasso and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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