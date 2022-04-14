The Wolverine Ronin Logan Figure Coming Soon from Beast Kingdom

Logan returns to Japan as Beast Kingdom takes fans back to the 2013 film The Wolverine. Coming out of their Egg Attack Action line, Ronin Logan is ready for some new adventure with this fantastic X-Men release. Wolverine will come styled in his samurai getup with a real fabric outfit and a great assortment of accessories. For swappable parts, he will include two swappable face sculpts with standard and angry expressions, hands, and two different hairstyles. He will come equipped with a samurai sword as well as swappable hands featuring his claws.

Beast Kingdom put a lot of detail into Wolverine and this will be an excellent piece for X-Men fans. The fabric samurai outfit, swappable head pieces, claws, and sword, really allow for some sweet customizing options and it will be a fun and worthy collectible. Ronin Logan Egg Attack Action figure from Beast Kingdom is priced at $99.99 and set to release in May 2023. Pre-orders are not live, but fans will be able to find pre-orders live here soon. Be sure to check out all of the other X-Men EAA figures offered from Beast Kingdom, to help build up your collection before Ronin Logan drops in 2023.

"From the exciting 2013 hit movie 'The Wolverine,' where the character travels to Tokyo to fulfill a long lost promise, comes the special EAA-094 X-Men Ronin Logan! With the included two face sculpts collectors are able to show off the mighty character in his different angry moods! A full Samurai outfit made of real fabric as well as a Samurai sword and a collection of replaceable hairstyles and hands. The dedicated EAA body features over 20 points of articulation and he includes a special, branded base with logo."