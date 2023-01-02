Things Get Tropical with LEGO's New 3-in-1 Exotic Parrot Set

LEGO is getting exotic this time around as they are going all in on 3in1 Creator Sets. These sets are truly something special, though, as it gives master builders three sets for the price of one. From canine companions and beach adventures, LEGO has covered all their bases, and another one has arrived. A tropical adventure awaits you as LEGO assists with the exploration of a lifetime with their LEGO Creator 3in1 Exotic Parrot set. Coming in at only 253 pieces, explorers will be able to build a parrot, tropical fish, or deadly rainforest frog. A nice blue color is focused on this set, making each exotic animal pop, and they all stand out in your growing collection. The parrot will be perfect for those LEGO Flower collectors adding some tropical floral and wildlife to your display. This fun and the exotic set is priced at only $19.99 and will be released in March 2023. Pre-orders are not live, but master builders and explorers can see this set right here.

Your LEGO Shelf is Getting a Exotic Upgrade

Little builders and passionate animal fans aged 7+ can travel deep into the rainforest for action-packed stories with this LEGO® Creator 3in1 Exotic Parrot (31136) building set. It features a colorful parrot that can fully rotate its body while sitting on a tree branch and move its wings and tail. Kids have the chance to build 3 different exotic animal toys with this fantastic LEGO 3in1 set. They can build a colorful parrot sitting on a tree branch or rebuild it into a playful fish swimming at the bottom of the sea or a cheeky frog that can move its legs.

3in1 exotic animal toys – Kids aged 7+ can step into a rainforest with the LEGO® Creator 3in1 Exotic Parrot (31136) playset, featuring a parrot, a fish and a frog

Endless play possibilities – Animal fans can stage different stories with a parrot perched on a tree, a fish swimming at the bottom of the sea and a playful frog

Posable models – The parrot can rotate on its perch and move its wings and tail; the fish can lift its fins and be moved up and down; and the frog has posable legs

A simple build – This 253-piece playset lets little builders aged 7+ enjoy a rewarding build-and-play experience and can be given as a reward or a birthday present

Play on the go – Measuring over 8.5 in. (22 cm) high, 4 in. (11 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide, the parrot toy is a portable size for kids to take with them wherever they go