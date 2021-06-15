Thor Summons A Storm With New Avengers: Endgame Iron Studios Statue

Bro Thor is back, and he is ready to fix his mistakes from Avengers: Infinity War and kill Thanos. Iron Studios continues their celebration of the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga with the final piece of their Endgame connection statue series. Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are ready to get united to save Earth one last time, even if it means their own death. Coming in at 9" tall, Thor is wielding both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in his hands as he summons the storm to aid him in his quest. The statue will also have a swappable hand to show him without the original Mjolnir to help display him with the Iron Studios Cap statue. This version of Thor is truly a work of art, and with his hand-painted and beautifully designed statue, it will be a must-have collectible for any Endgame fan.

The Avengers: Endgame Thor Ultimate BDS Art Scale 1/10 The Infinity Saga from Iron Studios is priced at $139.99. Set to release between June – September 2022, the God of Thunder fans can find pre-orders already live and located here. Be sure to add Captain America and Iron Man statues to your setup to complete the big three united to take on the Mad Titan.

"Iron Studios, in partnership with Marvel Entertainment, celebrates its historic and adored cinematographic universe with the Infinity Saga line, reproducing new statues that are derived from the most memorable and eternalized scenes from Marvel movies, for collectors. Set on a base shaped like rocky terrain, home to the battlefield of Earth's greatest heroes against the invading forces of the fearsome Titan Thanos and his army of aliens led by his Black Order generals, Iron Studios presents "Thor Ultimate BDS Art Scale 1/10 – The Infinity Saga- Iron Studios\", with the prince of Asgard holding his mystic hammers Stormbreaker and Mjölnir, expressing his fury for combat, faithful to the smallest details of the son of Odin, once again played by Hemsworth."

"In Avengers: Endgame, the ultimate battle for the fate of our planet and the entire universe, is fought between the Avengers and their allies against Thanos and his Black Order, leading an army formed by the aliens Chitauris, Sakaarians, and Outriders. On a monumental scale, the clash that took place in and around the ruins and rubble of the demolished Avengers base has become one of the greatest extraterrestrial conflicts in Earth\'s history."