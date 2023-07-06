Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Cat's Lair, Super7, thundercats, thundercats ultimates

Thundercats Ultimates Wave Latest Wave Revealed As Cat's Lair Looms

Thundercats collectors have a new wave of Super7 Ultimates to preorder, but it is the bigger piece they have teased that has us buzzing.

Thundercats fans were treated to a reveal of a new wave of Ultimates figures yesterday, but there is something pretty big looming on the horizon that also has the fandom buzzing—first, the new figures. LJN inspired figures of Jaga and Grune were revealed, as well as Chilla the Lunata and WileyKat. These are the first figures for the line revealed since February. This wave comes loaded with accessories and housed in the standard and beloved Ultimates packaging. Each figure will run you $55, and if you preorder directly from Super7 themselves, you will get an exclusive heads pack. Check them out below.

Thundercats Collectors: What A Time To Be Alive

The latest wave of ThunderCats ULTIMATES! features vintage-toy-inspired versions of the ancient warriors Jaga and Grune the Destroyer with unique interchangeable heads, as well as Chilla the Lunata and the Thunderkitten, WileyKat.

With premium paint decoration and intricate sculpting, these made-to-order ThunderCats ULTIMATES! will be timeless additions to your collection of these eternal foes! Assemble the complete ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wave 9 collection and receive an exclusive Super Pack! An assortment of alternate heads specific to these characters! Available only with the purchase of the full wave of Super7 ULTIMATES! Figures from Super7.com.

That is all well and good, but the teasers they have been posting on social media for the last week or so are what has everyone talking. It seems that we are getting some kind of version of the Thundercats Cat's Lair. If it is indeed Ultimates scale, this thing will be one of the largest playsets ever created and will cost a pretty penny; my guess is $900. But it will be an incredible piece and the ultimate addition to the line (pun intended) after the Thundertank. Expect way more on this as they reveal it, as this Thundercats fan is watching pretty intently.

