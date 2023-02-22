Thundercats Wave 8 Revealed By Super7, Up For Preorder Now The latest wave of Super7 Thundercats Ultimates has been revealed and is now up for preorder as we speak for one month.

Thundercats fans have been bombarded by Super7 as of late, and we love every second of it. The waves are finally caught up; we have an abundance of figures to put in our Thundertanks, which have also been arriving the last couple of weeks. I got mine and cannot believe how special it is. In all my wildest dreams, I never thought we would get this type of Thundercats line, and each wave brings out the five-year-old kid who lived and died with their adventures. The latest wave, 8, now up for preorder, is more of the same. Four more figures join the line, with Captain Shiner, Alluro, Hachiman, and one of my favorites WilyKit. All will come loaded with accessories and housed inside the standard Ultimates packaging. Each will run you $55. Check them out below.

Super7 Thundercats Wave 8 Details

"Super7's latest wave of 7" scale ThunderCats ULTIMATES! includes Captain Shiner, Alluro, Hachiman, and WilyKit! Fans won't need to be hit with Alluro's Psych Club to know that these made-to-order ULTIMATES! are the ThunderCat's meow! Featuring interchangeable heads & hands and multiple accessories, these made-to-order figures belong in any ThunderCats collection! This made-to-order release is available for preorder until March 24th, with expected delivery in Winter 2023. And get 15% off the complete set as part of today's Deal of the Day!"

Man, I cannot believe that it took this long to get WilyKit, but that is the brilliance of Super7's thinking here. So many of us have waited so long for some of these figures that they gave us some deep cuts along with our heavy hitters, that way; the line stays balanced. It is easy for us to criticize that decision and yell about how we should already have some of these Thundercats on our shelves, but I get it. You can preorder this wave right now.

Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, thundercats, ultimates