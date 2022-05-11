Thundercats Ultimates Wave 6 Revealed By Super7

Thundercats Ultimates Wave 6 was just revealed by Super7, and it has some scratching their heads. The entire four-figure wave is based on the characters looks from the old, iconic LJN toy line. Four figures- Lion-O, Mumm-Ra The Ever-Living, Cheetara, and Monkian are the four that make up the wave, all as they looked in the '80s. There is a little tweaking to do to the figures, like with Mumm-Ra's headdress. But I am sure Super7 will fix it; they have the time. All of the figures will come packed with accessories and come housed in the standard Ultimates packaging. Check them out below.

Thundercats Ultimates Wave 6 Up For Order Now

"Super7's latest additions to the ThunderCats ULTIMATES! roster are inspired by the timeless toys we grew up with! These made-to-order, highly articulated 7" scale ULTIMATES! Figures of Lion-O, Cheetara, Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living, and Monkian are upgraded versions of the original toys while still maintaining the vintage charm of the classic toy line. You don't need Sight-Beyond-Sight to see that these ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figures would be quality additions to any collection! Available until June 10, expected delivery Spring 2023."

These are really cool, and I am all for these repaints, as I am a sucker for the old LJN line, but a whole wave< When there are so many characters still to go? Just a weird decision to me. I would have done one per wave going forward instead, kind of like how they handled releasing the brothers in their TMNT Ultimates line. I am glad this line is back on track and 90% caught up now, with just Cheetara missing from the first four waves, but what kind of amounts to a repaint wave right after all those delays were not the way I would have gone and I am a little disappointed. These are up for preorder right now by going here.

