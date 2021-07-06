NECA Announces Second TMNT Frog Cartoon Pack Releases In August

NECA has just shown off a ton of new pics and details for their second TMNT cartoon Frog pack. We already got the release of Rasputin and Genghis Frog earlier this year, and now we have details on Napoleon and Atilla, which will come to Target stores this August. Just like that first pack, they will come together and with a ton of accessories, including money bags, a flail, whip, more mini-frogs, and a bunch of interchangeable parts, all housed in the now well-known TMNT cartoon box. You can see a bunch of pics of the set below.

NECA TMNT Napoleon & Atilla Pack Details

"Based on the classic 1980s TMNT cartoon series! After being accidentally exposed to radioactive ooze, four ordinary household pets are transformed into a band of wisecracking, pizza-loving, villain-dicing adolescent reptiles! Whether it's facing fierce enemies or saving humanity from near extinction, with the guidance of their Sensei, these Heroes in a Half Shell are always ready for straight outta the sewer action!

Designed to be Shredder's amphibian counterparts to the turtles, Napoleon & Atilla join their brothers to complete the team! Swamped with accessories, this two-pack comes with interchangeable heads and hands, money bags, flail, whip, mini frogs, and more! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."





I loved the first set quite a bit more than I thought I would, and to be honest, it really reinvigorated me when it came to the TMNT cartoon line. Like most, dealing with the constant sellouts and such was starting to weigh on me collecting this line, but NECA listened, got it together, and now this line is pretty plentiful for those that want it and are patient. Here's hoping this set is as easy for collectors to get as well. The new NECA TMNT cartoon Napoleon and Atilla two-pack will be in Target stores in August.