Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse

Last year, McFarlane Toys released an exclusive Batman figure as part of their popular 7" DC Multiverse line. The unique thing about this figure was that it was a version of the Bat that was designed by Todd McFarlane himself. The legendary comic artist and writer has been responsible for a whole slew of amazing characters in comics like Venom and Spawn. It is always unique to see a new spin on such a class DC Comics character, and it looks like Wonder Woman is next. It looks like a new DC Multiverse figure is on the way as Todd McFarlane designs his very own version of Wonder Woman in beautiful 7" format. This brand new design has never been seen before and features an armored version of Princess Diana with a nice assortment of accessories.

This version of Wonder Woman is unique with a bold color scheme, sculpted armor design, and weapons. Diana will come with a newly designed shield and sword that will add the power behind the Princesses beauty. The Todd McFarlane Designed Wonder Woman DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys will be priced at $19.99. It is unclear if Walmart will get an exclusive version before a modified variant is released to the general public like two Batman was. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can check out the official product page here and find the newest assortment of DC Multiverse pre-orders here.

"Wonder Woman™ Designed by Todd McFarlane – From the mind of Todd McFarlane comes one of the most beloved and iconic DC Super Heroes of all time. Reimagined to be clad in armor of his own design, Todd McFarlane wants to encompass the wonderous power and majesty of Wonder Woman in a new look with his own spin."

Product Features: