Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Honorable Mention: Hallow's Eve

We take a look back at the some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024 from webslingers, mutants, demons, and more

Our Marvel Legends countdown continues, but there are many figures that need to be mentioned in some honorable way. At the beginning of 2024, a new wave of Spider-Man figures arrived with Ben Reilly (Beyond), Last Stand, Spider-Shot, Chasm, and, more importantly, Hallow's Eve! Hallow's Eve, aka Janine Godbe, is a relatively new villain to Marvel Comics. She made her debut as an anti-hero, debuting in The Amazing Spider-Man #14 in 2022 during the Dark Web event. She is the former love interest of Ben Reilly (Scarlet Spider) and was drawn into his transformation into Chasm.

After Ben took up the mantle of Spider-Man once again, he was tricked by the Beyond Corporation, and his memories deteriorated. He slipped into madness, which led to his role as Chasm, a darker version of Spider-Man. After teaming up with the Goblin Queen, aka Madelyne Pryor, she would give Janine power of her own, becoming Hallow's Eve. She is a villain with a spooky Halloween-themed costume and abilities that come from enchanted masks that grant her various powers. She can become a superhero, a vampire, a ghost, a werewolf, and so much more, but there are sometimes side effects to wearing these masks.

Hasbro not only brought Hallow's Eve to life but also gave her the perfect set of accessories with a variety of masks, which was amazing. It was a pretty fast turnaround for this character to get a Marvel Legends, which is what helped give her an honorable mention. As a massive Spider-Man fan and collector, it was amazing to see Hallow's Eve come to life this fast, and it helped that it is still relevant in the ongoing Spider-Man comics right now. Chasm should also be on this list as these two belong together, so be sure to snag up both while you are at it to bring a more modern Spidey collection to life.

