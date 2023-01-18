Toy Story 3's Lotso is Back with New Beast Kingdom Mini Egg Debut Beast Kingdom is back with another Mini Egg Attack releases and this dive fans return to Toy Story 3 as the lovable villain makes a return

Evil has never smelled so good, as the strawberry-smelling villain from Toy Story 3 is back. Teh spotlight has been back on Lost lately, with new and adorable collectibles arriving from a variety of places. Hot Toys has even him plenty of new figures for their Cosbaby and Cosbi line, and now it's Beast Kingdom's turn. Releasing as part of the Mini Egg Attack line, the Lotso-O'-Huggin' Bear Series has arrived. The set includes seven different and adorable versions of the Toy Story villain capturing his daily routine from Snack Time and Tea Time to Sleeping Time and Reading Time. A special editor Lotso with Pixar Ball, will also be included, showing the hit company behind the Toy Story franchise. These addable little guys will be fun for any home or office of a Disney fan, and while pre-orders are not live they will be found here soon. Check out the Lotso-O'-Huggin' Bear Series below and find out what Mini Egg Attack figure best suits you.

Toy Story's Lotso Returns with Beast Kingdom

"With a pink round body and a big nose, the infamous character from Toy Story is Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear. Featured heavily in Toy Story 3, Lotso is a cunning character that seems at first cute, but hides a sinister character under all the fur!"

"Beast Kingdom's classic MEA (Mini Egg Attack) series launches the latest series of mini figurines based on Lotso! The collection of six plus one hidden release showcases the animated bear in different scenes from the movie. Taking a bath, or eating strawberry jam. Maybe having some tea? But, whatever you do try not to get on his bad side! Buy the entire set and be in with a chance of winning a limited edition, hidden 'Playtime'Lotso MEA. Be the envy of all your friends and take home the famous character from the world of Toy Story and Pixar!"